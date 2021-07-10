Cannes Film Festival: For nearly everybody who has come to the Cannes Film Festival after months in various stages of lockdown and caution, the transition is head-spinning. Even in normal years, Cannes is an onslaught. But this time, plunging into full-capacity theaters and teeming red carpets is like stepping into another world. India has one film in the Cannes official selection this year – Rahul Jain's sophomore documentary "Invisible Demons", a part of the special Cinema for the Climate section. It is a deep dive into Delhi's worsening struggle with air and water pollution. Let us take a look at some of the images from the Cannes red carpet: