World’s first “floating” swimming pool, which spans 82 feet across two buildings, 115 feet in the air opened in London. The Sky Pool at Embassy Gardens is constructed of a single, solid piece of 14-inch-thick acrylic weighing 122,000 pounds and is made from totally transparent polymer. The acrylic will be the main feature of the Embassy Gardens’ Sky Pool in London, England. Let us take a look at some of the stunning images: