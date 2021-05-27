The moon put on a show for many parts of the world on May 26 as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon. The reddish-orange colour of the super ‘blood’ moon was the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected on to the surface of the eclipsed moon. The blazing orange moon dazzled as it hung over the skies of the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, parts of South America and eastern Asia. Let us take a look at some of the spectacular images of Super Blood Moon:
The full moon, known as the "Super Blood Moon" rises over the Temple of Poseidon in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. (Reuters Photo)
The moon rises above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters Photo)
A man uses a telescope to observe the full moon as it rises over Arguineguin, in the south of Gran Canaria, Spain. (Reuters Photo)
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii, US.(Reuters Photo)
The moon is partially covered by buildings in Brasilia, Brazil, at the start of a total lunar eclipse. Wednesday’s eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. (AP Photo)
A super moon ises over Judaean Mountains as seen from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, central Israel. (Reuters Photo)
The full moon shines over the Kocatepe Mosque and Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, Turkey. (Reuters Photo)
A yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney. (AP Photo)
A full moon rises over the 9th century Plaosan Temple as a lunar eclipse was taking place in Yogyakarta. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo)
The supermoon rises over Maslak, the economic center of Istanbul. The moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon. (AP Photo)
Full moon rises in the sky, in New Delhi. Super Blood Moon, the first total lunar eclipse of 2021 that occurred on May 26, was visible in East Asia, Australia Pacific and America, but not in India. (PTI Photo)
A Super Flower Moon rises behind the Sydney Opera House on the night of a lunar eclipse, in Sydney, Australia. (Reuters Photo)