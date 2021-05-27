The moon put on a show for many parts of the world on May 26 as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon. The reddish-orange colour of the super ‘blood’ moon was the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected on to the surface of the eclipsed moon. The blazing orange moon dazzled as it hung over the skies of the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, parts of South America and eastern Asia. Let us take a look at some of the spectacular images of Super Blood Moon: