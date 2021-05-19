It's a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life — sipping coffee and wine with friends. The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” Eateries in France have been closed since the end of October, the longest time of any European country except Poland. Let us take a look at some of the pictures from in around Paris: