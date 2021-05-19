It's a grand day for the French. Cafe and restaurant terraces reopened Wednesday after a six-month coronavirus shutdown deprived residents of the essence of French life — sipping coffee and wine with friends. The French government is lifting restrictions incrementally to stave off a resurgence of COVID-19 and to give citizens back some of their signature “joie de vivre.” Eateries in France have been closed since the end of October, the longest time of any European country except Poland. Let us take a look at some of the pictures from in around Paris:
The final phase of the three-stage reopening plan is scheduled for June 30, when the curfew will end and all other restrictions will be lifted, if pandemic conditions allow. (AP Photo)
French cafes and restaurants resumed serving customers, following a six-month shutdown mandated by the government to try to contain the spread of the virus. (AP Photo)
Visitors stand in front of the Louvre Pyramid in Paris as the Louvre museum reopens its doors to the public after more than 6 months of closure due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France. (Reuters Photo)
Parisians back at their favourite cafes, drinking coffee and eating a croissant.
(Reuters Photo)
The global pandemic has forced the closure of hospitality venues around the world, but in France, the nation that invented haute cuisine, the shutdown was felt especially keenly. (AP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron marked the re-opening too, joining his prime minister, Jean Castex, for a coffee at a cafe near the Elysee Palace.
(Reuters Photo)
As part of the plan's first stage, France's 7 p.m. nightly curfew was pushed back to 9 p.m. and museums, theaters and cinemas reopened along with outdoor cafe terraces. (Reuters Photo)
Restaurants are can fill only 50% of their outdoor seating areas and put no more than six people at a table.
(AP Photo)
Movie theaters can only seat 35% of capacity, while museums must restrict entries so there is 8 square meters of space (86 square feet) per visitor. (AP Photo)
Starting June 9, the French government plans to extend the curfew until 11 p.m. and to permit indoor dining at restaurants and bistros starting. (AP Photo)