The famous temple of Badrinath in the upper Himalayan region of Uttarakhand opened after the winter break early on Tuesday amid traditional rituals. On May 17, the portals of Kedarnath opened after a six-month winter break with the first puja being held by priests on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. Only a select few people attended the temple's opening ceremony in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The chief priest of the Badrinath temple, Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, opened the portals of the temple at 4.15 am chanting Vedic hymns and praying for the well-being of all.