Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 Images: Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. This year, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated starting from May 13 evening till May 14 entire day. In India, the festival is celebrated a day after the moon has been observed in Saudi Arabia. Let us take a look at some of the images from around the world: