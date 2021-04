Oscars 2021: Red carpet glam was back at the Oscars with Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold. Other stars chose elegant black for the pandemic-era Oscars. Some were in bright oranges and pinks. "Nomadland", Chloe Zhao's meditative drama about grief and finding solace outside the traditional structure of a family, won best picture Oscar at the 93rd Acamdey Awards with Zhao becoming the first woman of colour to win best director. Let us take a look at some of images from 2021 Academy Awards: