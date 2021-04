Earth Day 2021: April 22 is observed as Earth Day. It is an annual event celebrated around the world to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year marks the 51st anniversary and the theme for Earth Day is ‘Restore Our Earth’. It was first celebrated on April 22, 1970 and now globally various events organised in support of save earth. Let us take a look at some of the stunning images of our natural world to celebrate the Earth Day 2021: