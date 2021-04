Kumbh Mela: Amid rising coronavirus cases nationwide, a sea of saffron-clad seers and ash-smeared Nagas converged at Har ki Pairi in Haridwar for a holy dip in the Ganga during the second shahi snan of the Kumbh Mela. Led by their `mahamandaleshwaras', the sadhus from different akhadas took out “shobha yatras” through the main thoroughfare of the pilgrimage city to gather at Brahma Kund, Hari ki Pairi for the shahi snan –- or the royal bath -- on Somvati Amavasya.