The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops. The brutal storm continues to batter swathes of the US. Many tourist flocked into world's most beautiful location to marvel at the rare but stunning sight. Let us take a look at some of the stunning pictures of the partially frozen Niagara Falls which are worth for a visit:
Ice forms at the brink of Horseshoe Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Ice accumulates on a deck at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Visitors view water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Water flowing around ice at the top of Horseshoe Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Pancake ice sit at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Visitors view water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Water flowing around ice sits at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)
Visitors help each other across ice accumulated in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, US. (Reuters Photo)