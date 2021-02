With strict social distancing measures, a cap on the number of visitors and no on-the-spot entry, the famed Mughal Gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhawan kickstart its annual "Udyanotsav" amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic garden at the Rashtrapati Bhawan opened for public by President Ram Nath Kovind from February 13. Visitors will be allowed in the sprawling garden, which boasts of thousands of flowers and plants, ranging from roses, daisies to lilies, throughout the week, barring Mondays.