International Film Festival of India: After delay of some time, the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is now all set to start in Goa on January 16. Earlier it was scheduled to take place from November 20-28 but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24 in Goa. As there are now few days left, the preparations can be seen underway for the film festival. Let us take a look at some of the pictures from Goa, IFFI venue: