Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.
The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. There was heavy snowfall over the past four days in Kashmir valley and was cut-off from the rest of the country. Let us take a look at some of wondrous photos:
Icicles hang from the roof of a building at famous ski resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir. (PTI Photo)
People walk across a footbridge as snowclad Zabarwan mountains are seen in the backdrop, after a heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
A vehicle moves slowly on a snow-covered road after a fresh snowfall, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
A group of boatmen struggle to row their boats across snow-covered Dal Lake, after a heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
A Kashmiri man carries his son on shoulders as it snows in Pulwama, south of Srinagar. (AP Photo)
Kashmiri children walk on a snow covered road after fresh snow falls on the outskirts of Srinagar. (AP Photo)
The heavy snowfall threw life out of gear in the valley with the administration pressing men and machinery into service to clear the roads of snow. (Reuters Photo)
A snow covered park after heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
An aerial view of the city after a snowfall, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
Mughal Road, the alternate road-link which connects the valley to Jammu Division through Shopian-Rajouri axis, was closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall in the region. (AP Photo)
'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). (Reuters Photo)
Men hold umbrellas to shield themselves from snow as they walk down a snow-covered street during a snowfall in Srinagar. (Reuters Photo)
A girl crosses a road during a snowfall in Srinagar. (Reuters Photo)
People commute on a snow-covered road during a snowfall in Srinagar . (Reuters Photo)
A boatman clears snow from the roof of a 'Shikara' after fresh snowfall at Dal Lake, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
A security force personnel gestures as he stands guard at a national highway, during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Reuters Photo)
A man removes snow from his boat in the waters of Dal Lake after a snowfall in Srinagar. (Reuters Photo)
A Kashmiri shopkeeper warms his hands with a "Kangri", a traditional fire pot made of clay and twigs in which hot charcoal is kept, at his shop in Srinagar. (Reuters Photo)