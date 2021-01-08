Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. There was heavy snowfall over the past four days in Kashmir valley and was cut-off from the rest of the country. Let us take a look at some of wondrous photos: