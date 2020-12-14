A white blanket covered Kashmir as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after midnight in Srinagar city. While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one foot to two feet. Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Let us take a look at some of the images: