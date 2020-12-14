A white blanket covered Kashmir as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after midnight in Srinagar city. While two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one foot to two feet. Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Let us take a look at some of the images:
Srinagar: An aerial view of snow covered town after it received fresh snowfall. (PTI Photo)
Kashmiris remove snow from their boats after overnight snowfall in Srinagar. The Kashmir valley continues to reel under intense cold wave for the past few days with widespread snowfall in the hilly areas. (AP Photo)
Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature in Kokernag settled at minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. (AP Photo)
Srinagar: People walk on a snow covered bridge after the town received fresh snowfall. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: A boatman rows his boat in the backdrop of snow covered Zabarwan mountain after a fresh snowfall. (PTI Photo)
Doda: Children carrying water pitchers and goat walk on a snow covered area after the town received fresh snowfall, at Bhaderwah. (PTI Photo)
Two to three inches of snow had accumulated in Srinagar by daybreak, the hilly areas of the valley received snowfall between one foot to two feet. (AP Photo)
Authorities have issued a medium danger avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Kupwara and Bandipora districts. (PTI Photo)
Doda: Children remove snow near their house after the town received fresh snowfall, at Bhaderwah. (PTI Photo)
A low-level avalanche alert has also been issued for the upper reaches of Poonch, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and Anantnag, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and Kargil district of Ladakh. (PTI Photo)
Rainfall along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway resulted in landslides at several places, leading to the closure of the arterial road. (AP Photo)