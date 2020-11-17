From Keylong there are various off the main-route roads that the Himalayan lovers can take to explore. One such scenic high-altitude road takes the travellers to the remote village of Khangsar Khar (khang-gsar mkhar). Besides the beauty of the surrounding landscape that allows a bird’s eye view of the Jispa valley down below, the village also holds a 200 year old mud palace of the Thakurs of Khangsar, locally known as Kolong. The palace which was built with the labour of the local common people is made entirely of stones with thick mud coating on the outside and wooden frameworks, which was once the common feature of all structures seen across the Lahoul and Spiti valleys.