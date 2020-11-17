Lahaul and Spiti are two beautiful cold desert valleys in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, lying on the Indo-Tibet border. Both the valleys, which remained remote and completely untouched by the tourists until recently, are incomparable in their mountainous landscape that comprise of rugged rocky mountains, glaciers, rivers, and snow-covered peaks. Lahaul especially is characterised by uniformly high rugged mountains and large glaciers. It also has the two rivers, Chandra and Bhaga that start from two sides of the Baralacha La, and flow through the narrow Chandra and Bhaga valleys to meet at Tandipule and flow as one by the name Chandrabhaga.