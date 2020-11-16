The portals of Kedarnath were closed for winters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday amid heavy snowfall at the Himalayan temple. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, and priests and officials of Devasthanam Board were present as the temple gates were closed at 8.30 am after an elaborate ceremony. Let us take a look at some of the images:
Kedarnath: Devotees brave snowfall during portal closing ceremony at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Devotees take part in the 'Doli Utsav' during the portal closing ceremony of the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspect the reconstruction work going on at Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Devotees decorate Kedarnath temple with 10 quintals of flowers on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Kedarnath. (PTI Photo)
This year, 1,35,023 pilgrims visited Kedarnath, which had a delayed and restricted opening for devotees due to COVID-19. (PTI Photo)
The two chief ministers arrived at the shrine on Sunday to offer prayers and take a look at the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarpuri. The temple priest also performed a 'Samadhi Puja' of Lord Shiva. (ANI Photo)
Kedarnath: Devotees take part in 'Panchmukhi Doli' festival during snowfall at Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand. (PTI Photo)
Snowfall accompanied by a drizzle began in Kedarnath on Sunday night and continued till the morning. (ANI Photo)
