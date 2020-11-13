Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) organised by the Uttar Pradesh government at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. The people in Ayodhya will be treated to an impressive Diwali show with the Saryu river bank being illuminated with 5.51 lakh earthen lamps. India is all set to celebrate Diwali with traditional fervour. Let us take a look at some of the images from the Deepotsav: