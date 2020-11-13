Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) organised by the Uttar Pradesh government at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. The people in Ayodhya will be treated to an impressive Diwali show with the Saryu river bank being illuminated with 5.51 lakh earthen lamps. India is all set to celebrate Diwali with traditional fervour. Let us take a look at some of the images from the Deepotsav:
The people in Ayodhya will be treated to an impressive Diwali show with the Saryu river bank being illuminated with 5.51 lakh earthen lamps. (PTI Photo)
Diyas (earthen lamps) are being lined up in mesmerising patterns across key locations in and around the Ayodhya. (Image: Twitter/UP Tourism)
Illuminated Ram Ki Paudi ahead of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya. (Image: Twitter/UP Tourism)
The entire nation is participating in the Deepotsav celebrations as many states have sent over 1 lakh diyas to be lit up during the Deepawali celebrations.(PTI Photo)
This year, the temple town is planning to light up over five lakh ‘diyas’ simultaneously to create a new world record. (Image: Twitter/UP Tourism)
The celebration will begin from Friday afternoon itself when a grand coronation procession of Lord Rama will start from Saket college in Ayodhya to reach the riverbank after covering a stretch of about five kilometres. (Image: Twitter/UP Tourism)
The central theme of the Deepotsav is the grand welcome of Lord Ram to his birthplace. (Image: Twitter/UP Tourism)
Besides the Saryu bank, the Ramjanmabhoomi, the site of upcoming Ram temple, too will be lit up by 11,000 earthen lamps in the evening, when a grand Aarti would be held at the Saryu river after the sunset. (Image: Twitter/UP Tourism)
Actors representing Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lakshman will descend on the bank in a "pushpak viman", a flower-bedecked helicopter and will be received by Governor Anandiben Patel and the chief minister. (Image: Twitter/UP Tourism)
The projects that the chief minister is likely to dedicate to Ayodhya and its people as Diwali gifts include a modern sewage treatment plant here to maintain the flow and cleanliness of the river. (Image: Twitter/UP Tourism)