Irrfan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors lost his battle with a rare form of cancer. He was best among the contemporary actors in Indian cinema who was multi-talented and had an appetite for non-conventional roles. Irrfan was a rare artiste who straddled multiple worlds, making his mark in both international and Indian cinema in roles intense and light-hearted. He won the best actor National Award for his performance in 2012's biographical drama "Paan Singh Tomar". The actor was honoured with Padma Shri in 2011. Let us take a look at some of the memorable roles of Irrfan Khan: