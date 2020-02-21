Mahashivratri 2020 images: Temples, dedicated to Lord Shiva, witnessed heavy rush on Friday as devotees celebrated Maha Shivratri festival with traditional zeal and religious fervour. Cutting across age barriers, devotees, including women and children, thronged small and big shrines since early morning to offer prayers and take part in special poojas and rituals on the occasion. Ardent devotees even remain awake throughout the night and spend their whole day in temples. Let us take a look at images from Shivratri festival: