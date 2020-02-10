Oscars 2020: The 2020 Oscars ceremony took place on Sunday in Los Angeles, the climax of Hollywood’s awards season. The Academy Awards, is the highest honours in the movie industry, were held at a ceremony in Hollywood. Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix finally ended his dry run at the Oscars as he picked up the best actor trophy for his performance in and as “Joker” at the 92nd Academy Awards. Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress at the Oscars for her portrait of Hollywood legend Judy Garland in “Judy,” a biographical drama exploring the singer’s personal and professional turmoil at the end of her life. Brad Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday for his performance as a charming stunt man in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, director Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. It was the first acting Oscar for Pitt, 56, after three decades in the movie industry. Let us take a look at some of the images from the ceremony: