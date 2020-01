Snowfall in Shimla: Most of the high and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie, received fresh snowfall on Wednesday. Even as the snowfall brought much cheer among tourists, around 150 roads were blocked in the entire state. According to the Meteorological Department, Shima received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday. Let us take a look into some of the images from the famous hill station: