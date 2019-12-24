Christmas, it is often said in books and movies, is not merely a festive occasion but a state of mind, a celebration of generosity and warmth as the year wraps up and one looks towards new beginnings. Writers across the world have recreated the magic of Christmas in their books. Pick up any of the books written by Charles Dickens, not to miss his most famous 'The Christmas Carol', and you are bound to find a mention of the festive cheer. For those who savour the festive season, here are top 10 inspirational Christmas quotes to usher in the festive cheer!