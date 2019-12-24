The Italian lagoon city of Venice is facing the prospect of more intense floods at a time when it's still counting the cost of the exceptional high tide that hit it in November. Though the tide Monday morning peaked lower than expected at 1.44 meters (4.72 feet) , it remains above the 1.40-meter mark considered exceptional. The latest surge comes at a particularly inopportune time for the city as it's still reeling from the 1.87-meter-high tide on Nov. 12, which was the highest in more than 50 years. Let us take a look at some of the images from the flood hit lagoon city: