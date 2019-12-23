Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday presented the National Film Awards to this year's winners with actors Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Keerthy Suresh receiving top honours. Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Vicky, who won the best actor award for their work in "Andhadhun" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike", attended the ceremony with Akshay Kumar, the co-producer and star of "Pad Man". Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was supposed to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the ceremony, skipped the event citing ill health. The 77-year-old actor will now be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 29 at a high-tea, to be hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan for all the winners. Let us take a look at some of the images from the prestigious event: