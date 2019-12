Rann Utsav in Gujarat celebrates one of the most ecologically and ethnically diverse regions in the country. Kutch is known as the land of art, crafts, music, dance, people and nature. Kutch is celebrating its flagship event called Rann Utsav from October 28, 2019 to February 23, 2020. People from all over the world are visiting the Great Rann of Kutch to experience a unique festival. Here are the seven things one must enjoy when they visit Rann Utsav: