Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall and several other areas in northern India were in the frigid grip of cold wave on Monday even as the maximum temperature in Delhi settled 10 notches below the season's average and dense fog disrupted several flights in Chandigarh. Drass in Jammu and Kashmir emerged as the coldest place in the region at minus 27.2 degrees Celsius. Delhiites experienced a chilly day as the maximum temperature settled at 12.9 degree Celsius, 10 notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.2 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the Met department said, adding that the severe cold wave will continue unabated in the national capital on Tuesday.