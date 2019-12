India and Argentina are celebrating 70 years of bilateral relations. The South American nation is promoting tourism and people to people interaction. Argentina will showcase typical Argentinean sweets, wines, fresh fruits, and Yerba Mate tea in New Delhi to celebrate the ocassion. Argentina has some never seen before destinations and activioties for travel enthusiasts who want to experience something new. Its culture, formed by its gastronomy, the fascinating Tango dance, and its music is truly unique. Here's a list of destinations to see and things to experience when you visit Argentina: