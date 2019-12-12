Indian-American Economist Abhijit Banerjee, his French-American wife Esther Duflo and their colleague Michael Kremmer received the Nobel Prize in Economics in Stockholm. They received the ward for their work on experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.' The three economists will share the prize money of nine million Swedish krona (Rs 6.7 crore) among themselves. Husband-wife duo attended the event wearing traditional Indian dresses. Let us take a look at the images from the prestigious event: