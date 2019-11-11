In a rare and landmark initiative, the Kartarpur corridor facilitating Sikh pilgrims to visit one of Sikhism's holiest shrines in the Pakistani town of Narowal was thrown open by Pak PM Imran Khan amid fanfare and presence of several thousands Sikhs. The corridor links Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur in India to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. It was inaugurated as part of the celebration to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. A high-level Indian delegation comprising former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal, Punjab MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Union Ministers Harshimrat Singh Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri was present here on the occasion.