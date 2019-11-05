Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared some of the dazzling pictures of the Kartarpur complex and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, saying the revered venue is ready to welcome the Sikhs pilgrims for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak. The pictures were shared by Khan on his Twitter account ahead of the planned inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9. The year 2019 marks the 550th birth anniversary year of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, whose birthplace is Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. (Image: Twitter/Imran Khan)