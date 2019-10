The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was praised for evoking memories of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her choice of kurtas, similar to ones worn by Diana during her last visit to Pakistan in 1997 months before she was killed in a tragic car accident in Paris. The royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in style on a colourful decorated rickshaw for a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner for Pakistan on the royal couple's visit to the country. Kate wore a glittering emerald dress by Jenny Packham, while William wore a similar-coloured sherwani by Karachi-based designer Naushemian. It marks the first visit to Pakistan by members of the British royal family since 2006. (AP Photo)