Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Sepetember 17. He began the day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in his home state of Gujarat. Modi has a packed schedule and will spend most part of the day in Gujarat. His schedule includes a visit to the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river. Modi arrived at Kevadiya to take part in the 'Namami Narmada' festival being celebrated by the Gujarat government to mark the filling up of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Narmada river to its full reservoir level of 138.68 metres. (Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia)