A new species of electric eel has been discovered in the waters of the Amazon basin. Scientists say it can generate a greater electrical discharge than any other known animal. The eel, Electrophorus voltai, had the ability to generate 860 volts of electricity, more than the 650 volts discharged by the only previously identified type of electric eel. That means the new species can generate more than seven times as much electricity as a power outlet and would be lethal to humans. (AP Photo)