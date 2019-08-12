Eid al-Adha is being celebrated on Monday. Muslims across India offered prayers at mosques on Monday morning. People dressed in traditional finery flocked to mosques to offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Soon after the 'namaz', people hugged each other and the mosques reverberated with greetings of "Eid Mubarak". (PTI Photo)
Security in the national capital has been beefed up in view of Eid al-Adha, upcoming Independence Day and abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. (PTI Photo)
Eid prayers were limited to neighbourhood mosques in Kashmir on Monday as authorities imposed strict controls and security forces fanned out across towns and villages, restricting the movement of people and prohibiting congregations in large grounds. (PTI Photo)
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Feroz Shah Kotla Mosque, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
People came out in good numbers to offer Eid prayers in Jammu and Kashmir and prayers concluded at prominent mosques in Srinagar and Shopian. (PTI Photo)
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Nakhoda Masjid, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Muslim offer 'namaz' on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha festival on the Delhi-Jaipur highway in front of the Idgah, near Jaipur. (PTI Photo)
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Ahmedabad. (Reuters Photo)
On the eve of Eid al-Adha, restrictions were eased in the Valley to allow people to shop for the festival. (PTI Photo)
Over 4,500 people offered prayers at Eidgah, Jammu but the usual hustle and bustle of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest festivals in Kashmir, was missing. (Reuters Photo)