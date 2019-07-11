There is a saying that 'black is more than the colour'. People love to wear black and they are ready to welcome this colour in terms of the black dish too. The new fond love among the foodies is not stopping them to gobble on dishes even made by charcoal or ash. There is a rise of using activated charcoal as an ingredient in pizzas, burgers by many known fast food chains. But what is an activated charcoal? Let us take a look at some interesting facts about the secret natural ingredient, which makes the dish looks black in colour:
Activated charcoal is a fine black powder made from bone char, coconut shells, peat, coal, olive pits or sawdust. (Pizza Hut website)
The charcoal is "activated" by processing it at very high temperatures. (PTI Photo)
The idea of black food originated from days when a lot of meats and vegetables were charred for taste. (PTI Photo)
Activated charcoal is also used in various hospitals because of its preventive nature against poisons and lethal overdose of drugs. (PTI Photo)