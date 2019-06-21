International Yoga Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed various asanas with around 40,000 enthusiasts at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi to mark the fifth International Day of Yoga. PM appealed to people to take yoga to all sections of society. He said yoga is above everything and also urged people to make yoga an integral part of life. Expressing concern that young people are becoming vulnerable to heart ailments, Modi said, "Yoga can play a huge role in tackling the issue and hence, this year's theme is 'Yoga for Heart'." Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is being celebrated annually on June 21.