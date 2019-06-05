Around 1.5 billion Muslims across the Middle East and South Asia are celebrating the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Eid is an Arabic word which means- festivity, while Fitr means- breaking the fast. The festival marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan. However, the celebration of the holiday is varied from country to country depending on the geographical location. The beginning of Eid is based on sightings of the new moon. It was on this day when the Quran, the holy book of Muslim was revealed to Prophet Mohammed. (Photo: Agencies)