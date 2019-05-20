Kangana Ranaut wore a Ralph and Russo dress that had a thigh-high slit. The Manikarnika actress looked like a million bucks in the sheen look! (Source: Instagram/Teamkanganaranaut)
Actress Huma Qureshi was dressed up in a metallic grey Gaurav Gupta ensemble. (Source: Reuters)
Here's the first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2019 (Source: Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)
This year telrevision actress Hina Khan made her debut at the film festival. At the red carpet, Hina walked in a silver metallic gown and we loved the way she carried the outfit! (Source: AP)
With excessive tulle, Deepika Padukone was dressed in a Giambattista Valli lime green attire. The Padmavat actress looked stunning with satin headband scarf. (Source: AP)
For the red carpet, Priyanka Chopra opted for an elegant tulle designed by Georges Hobeika in white. Her husband Nick Jonas looked dapper in a white suit. Her outfit was complimented by diamond necklace. (Source: AP)
Diana Penty was dolled up in a ball gown and her hair were styled in retro waves and a neat bun. (Source: Instagram)