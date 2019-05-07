Met Gala 2019: The show kicked off on Monday night in New York with pop superstar Lady Gaga made a grand entrance. The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas attend the Met Gala together after their marriage. Both of them first met at the same event on 2017. It's the 71st annual Met Gala, and this year's theme is the 'Camp' which was inspired by writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp.'" Let us take a look at some of the over-the-top images from Met Gala 2019 show: