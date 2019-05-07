Met Gala 2019: The show kicked off on Monday night in New York with pop superstar Lady Gaga made a grand entrance. The invitation-only event, famed for its A-list celebrities. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas attend the Met Gala together after their marriage. Both of them first met at the same event on 2017. It's the 71st annual Met Gala, and this year's theme is the 'Camp' which was inspired by writer Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp.'" Let us take a look at some of the over-the-top images from Met Gala 2019 show:
First Met Gala after marriage: Priyanka Chopra wore a silver Dior Haute Couture dress with a rainbow feathered skirt and a thorny crown. Priyanka and Nick Jonas both wear glittery shoes on the pink carpet. (AP Photo)
Lady Gaga slays the Met Gala 2019 show with 4 different looks and a striptease. She arrived in a pink dress on the pink carpet. But stripped down to a black dress, then another pink dress under that and finally to her bra and underwear. (Reuters Photo)
Kim Kardashian wears waist-cinching corset by Thierry Mugler for the Met Gala 2019 show. The dress seems as if she is coming out straight from a sea. (Reuters Photo)
Katy Perry made an entrance as a life-sized chandelier with electric candles and dripping with crystals on the pink carpet at Met Gala 2019 show. (Reuters Photo)
Billy Porter made the most fabulous entry. He was carried onto the pink carpet by six shirtless men, dressed in a gold bodysuit and matching headpiece. And then he unfurled a pair of spectacular golden wings. (Reuters Photo)
The Kardashian-Jenner gang: Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. (Reuters Photo)
Lupita Nyong'o wore a multi-coloured star-print dress that featured a sheer sparkly gown and exaggerated shoulders. Her Afro pick hairstyle had a secret meaning too. (AP Photo)
Jared Leto arrived with an unusual guest - a replica of his own head at the Met Gala 2019 in New York City. He wore a red and crystal ensemble. (Reuters Photo)
Ezra Miller arrives with multiple sets of eyes for his Met Gala 2019 makeup in New York City. His attire was an optical illusion and also there was a mask, which he removed later. (Reuters Photo)
Cardi B showed up to the Met Gala in a dramatic burgundy gown that extended into a full quilted circular train. The gown had 30,000 feathers and took 35 people more than 2,000 hours to make. (Reuters Photo)