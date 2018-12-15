The grand celebration of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding continue with the reception party at Jio Gardens in Mumbai. Prominent politicians, Bollywood celebrities and sports persons attended the function. Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, Congressman Digvijay Singh, veteran actress Hema Malini, badminton star Saina Nehwal, singer Adnan Sami, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan along with his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge and Boman Irani were among the guests at the party. The venue which decked up with different flower motifs also hosted a music concert where the legendary AR Rahman performed for the guests. Other performers included Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali and Sukhwinder Singh, reports say.