Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, passed away Monday at the age of 87 due to cardiac arrest. Son Randhir Kapoor told the media that his mother passed away at about 5 AM on Monday morning and was deeply saddened by her demise.
The last rites of Krishna Kapoor will be performed at Chembur crematorium.
In May 1946, Raj Kapoor married Krishna Malhotra and the couple had five children, three sons, Randhir, Rishi and Rajiv, and two daughters, Ritu and Rima.
Krishna Kapoor was the sister of renowned actors Rajendra Nath, Prem Nath and Narendra Nath.
Krishna's sister, Uma is married to veteran actor Prem Chopra.
Krishna Raj Kapoor's eldest son, Randhir Kapoor, is married to former starlet Babita and is the father of actresses Karishma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.
Krishna's younger son, Rishi Kapoor, is married to former actress Neetu Singh and is the father of two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.
Krishna Raj Kapoor's elder daughter, Ritu Nanda, is the wife of industrialist Rajan Nanda and she is the mother of two children. Her son, Nikhil Nanda, is married to Shweta, daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
Krishna Raj Kapoor's younger daughter, Rima Jain, is the wife of investment banker Manoj Jain and mother of aspiring actor Armaan Jain.
All three of Krishna Kapoor's sons, two of her daughters-in-law and three grandchildren have been active at various times in the film industry.