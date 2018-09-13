On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonu Sood, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor and others were seen welcoming the festival with grace by bringing Lord Ganesha home.
Shilpa Shetty, in a pink salwar kameez with a printed dupatta, along with husband Raj Kundra carries the statue of Lord Ganesha into her residence.
Bollywood celebrity Madhuri Dixit Nene gracefully folds her hands in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha in order to pray and seek blessings.
Tusshar Kapoor celebrates the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai along with other family members including his father Jeetendra.
Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma Kohli and Varun Dhawan pose with a small biodegradable sculpture of Lord Ganesha to promote the celebration of an environment-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi.
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who recently became a father of his second child with wife Mira, celebrates the pious festival on the sets of popular singing-talent show Indian Idol season 10.
Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan pose with an idol of the God on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing an idol of Lord Ganesha home.
Bollywood celebrity Aditi Rao Hydari pays respect and seeks blessings of an elephant on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Actor and famous TV show host Maniesh Paul brings home a statue of Lord Ganesha to mark the festival.
Actor Sharad Malhotra poses for a picture with the statue of Lord Ganesha at his home in Mumbai.
Famous South movie star and Bollywood actor Siddharth celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in a fancy way at his home.
Actor Sonu Sood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence along with other family members.
Bollywood actor and famous TV star Prachee Shah poses for a picture with an idol of the Lord along with her daughter at their home in Mumbai.