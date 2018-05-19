Prince Harry and his actress bride Meghan Markle tied the wedding knot on Saturday in a dazzling ceremony that was a perfect mix of ancient English ritual with African American culture. The wdeding infused the 1,000-year-old British monarchy with the blast of modernity. In a medieval chapel at Windsor Castle that 39 English kings and queens have called home since 1066, Harry and Meghan exchanged vows watched up close by royals and celebrities, and from afar by a global TV audience of many millions.
02 / 12
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel Windsor, Britain May 19, 2018. (Reuters)
03 / 12
Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the hand of Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, Windsor, Britain May 19, 2018. (Reuters)
04 / 12
Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. (Reuters)
05 / 12
Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. (REUTERS)
06 / 12
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Reuters)
07 / 12
Amal and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. (Reuters)
08 / 12
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP)
09 / 12
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle followed by (left-right back) Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall walk down the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. (Reuters)
10 / 12
Meghan Markle glances back towards her mother, Doria Ragland, as she leaves St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle with Prince Harry following their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. (Reuters)
11 / 12
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. (Reuters)
12 / 12
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. (Reuters)