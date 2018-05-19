01 / 12

Prince Harry and his actress bride Meghan Markle tied the wedding knot on Saturday in a dazzling ceremony that was a perfect mix of ancient English ritual with African American culture. The wdeding infused the 1,000-year-old British monarchy with the blast of modernity. In a medieval chapel at Windsor Castle that 39 English kings and queens have called home since 1066, Harry and Meghan exchanged vows watched up close by royals and celebrities, and from afar by a global TV audience of many millions.