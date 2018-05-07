01 / 11

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who is all set to marry Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, looked stunning at her Mehndi ceremony. The ceremony that was held on May 7, was attended by cine stars including Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Swara Bhaskar among others. However, the Bollywood's fashionista grabbed all the eyeballs with her elegant look in the royal golden Chikankari lehenga which perfectly matched with heavy jewellery. Here take a look at the photographs from Sonam Kapoor's Mehndi ceremony. (Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of her from the Mehendi ceremony on Instagram)