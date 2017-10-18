01 / 4

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore and IIT Bombay have been ranked among the world’s top 200 institutions for engineering and computer science according to the Times Higher Education subject-wise rankings. IISc was in the 89th spot and IIT Bombay was pegged in the 126-150 category, globally. Other IITs like Delhi, Kanpur and Kharagpur were placed in the 201-250 band. The rankings were released on Tuesday night. It scored 500 institutions worldwide, as opposed to 100 last year. The rankings were done on performance parameters such as industry income, international outlook, teaching and research, as per The Indian Express. (IE)