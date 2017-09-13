01 / 4

OTET Admit Card 2017: The admit card for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2017 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on its official website at bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination card download their admit card by visiting the official website of the board. The application process for the same was open until September 6, 2017. The exam will be conducted on September 29 in two phases — paper 1 will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm and paper 2 will be from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. (Website)