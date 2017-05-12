04 / 4

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2017: For those who have still not checked the Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2017, here are the steps to follow: STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board at dge.tn.gov.in; STEP 2: Once on the home page, click on the link that says ‘Tamil Nadu HSC results’; STEP 3: Now, enter your details such as name and application number; STEP 4: Your results will be flashed on the screen; STEP 5: Take print out of the result for future reference, but remember this is not for official purposes. For that you will require the original certificate (Source: IE)