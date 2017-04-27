04 / 4

JEE Mains Result 2017: JEE Mains 2017 is conducted every year by CBSE for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology programmes at top technical institutions. The National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs) among others accept JEE Mains scores for admission to their programmes. The scores of the Mains examination will include the actual marks obtained in the Mains examination along with the status which will determine whether or not a candidate qualifies for JEE Advance 2017. Ranks declared along with the JEE Mains examination will include both All India and All India category ranking. (PTI)