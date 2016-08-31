03 / 5

RPSC RAS/RTS Exam 2016: While The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS/RTS) Combined Computer (Pre) examination 2016 preliminary examination was held on August 28, 2016 from 10 am to 1 pm, there is still some way to go for the candidates as the process involves two tests. One is, of course, the preliminary test and the other is the mains test. So, there will be a lot of weeding out of laggards at the preliminary stage and those who make it through will be allowed to sit in the mains exam. (Reuters)