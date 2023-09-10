The first day of the G20 Summit on September 9 was marked by significant achievements. Notable highlights from day 1 included the approval of the New Delhi Leadership Declaration, the unveiling of a substantial economic corridor connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe, and the formal inclusion of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member of the Group of 20.



As the G20 Summit concluded on day 2 today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the presidency gavel to the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio da Silva. (Images/PTI, Reuters, AP)